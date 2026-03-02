Hidden Light, Living Hope: A Purim Message

By: Rabbi Zvi Gluck

On the surface, Purim is a holiday that is unlike any other. Set in the middle of a month that is infused with happiness, Purim is a potpourri of bright colors, tempting treats, and joyous celebrations. But there is one particular aspect of Purim that always resonates with me – the theme of concealment that runs through the Megillah and is deeply woven into the fabric of the day.

Megillas Esther is the only book in Tanach where Hashem’s name is conspicuously absent, and Chazal teach us that it is precisely when the Ribono Shel Olam appears to be hidden that His presence is the most profound. The Gemara in Chulin tells us that when the Chumash states ואנכי הסתר אסתיר פני ביום ההוא, and I will hide my face on that day, the pasuk is alluding to Queen Esther, who represents concealment – and the masks that people often don on Purim are a reference to that theme as well.

While we often think of hidden things as being negative or shameful, positive developments often take shape deep in the shadows, as we see throughout Megillas Esther. After learning that the Jews of Shushan will be annihilated by a royal decree, Mordechai sits in sackcloth at the king’s gate, while Esther is trapped in a palace she never chose to inhabit. The Jewish people are scattered, frightened, and vulnerable as their very existence is threatened.

But even amid that darkness, things are already happening beneath the surface, with Hashem preparing His nation’s salvation, a process that began long before the danger became visible. The story of Purim teaches us an invaluable lesson: that the absence of open miracles doesn’t translate to the absence of redemption. As we make our way through the chapters of the Megillah, we see that Haman’s decree isn’t erased – it is transformed. The day that Haman designated for destruction becomes a day of celebration. And the very instrument of death that Haman prepared for Mordechai becomes his ultimate downfall.

Someone who is battling addiction feels like their story is a sealed decree, one that can never be overturned. Survivors of abuse or trauma typically feel like they are serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. Those drowning in depression are enveloped in a seemingly permanent darkness. But Megillas Esther teaches us that even when things are impossibly bleak, the possibility of healing may already be quietly unfolding, somewhere deep beneath the surface.

The Gemara in Berachos teaches, אפילו חרב חדה מונחת על צווארו של אדם אל ימנע עצמו מן הרחמים – even if a sharp sword rests upon a person’s neck, they must not withhold themselves from hope and mercy. This message isn’t intended for someone living a comfortable existence; it directly addresses someone at the edge, who feels like they have no way out. I meet these people all the time in my work at Amudim – individuals who believe their story is over, parents who feel they have lost their children to addiction, survivors who have carried secrets for decades, and young people who are exhausted from fighting their own thoughts. And yet, again and again, I see the words of Megillas Esther, venahafoch hu, coming true, as people who thought that their situation was completely hopeless emerging on the other side. That transition doesn’t mean that their pain never happened – it means that pain doesn’t get the final word.

Rabbi Nachman of Breslov taught אין שום יאוש בעולם כלל, there is no despair in the world. That statement has carried countless people through the darkness, its radical message not denying suffering or minimizing trauma, but proclaiming that despair can be finite. As long as a person is breathing, their story is still being written.

Consider Esther herself, who donned a mask to hide her Jewishness, not out of shame, but out of survival, so that she could endure the unbearable. Purim reminds us that sometimes people don a mask just to survive, and that we need to be careful before we judge people who are wearing a mask, for whatever the reason. Esther is also the epitome of courage, walking into Achashverosh’s chamber without being summoned, knowing full well that her actions were potentially punishable by death. Walking into a therapist’s office, entering a treatment center, sharing your story with even one person, or even just choosing to stay alive one more day is a display of modern-day Esther-level courage, one that should be recognized and applauded.

Mordechai’s refusal to bow down to Haman, who had made himself into an object of idolatry, teaches us a critical lesson as well. Every person who struggles has their own internal Haman, that voice that tells them they are broken beyond repair, and are unworthy of love, healing, and community. Purim reminds us not to bow down to that voice, and as a community, not to bow to silence, stigma, or the illusion that we are immune from the plagues of abuse and addiction. Yes, these realities exist in our world, but they are finite, and we can – and will – overcome them.

The Baal Shem Tov teaches us that the deepest light often comes from the greatest concealment. The oil in the Beis Hamikdash must be crushed before it illuminates, and similarly, deep inside the souls of those who have been crushed by life burns a capacity for empathy, strength, and leadership that could not have been formed in any other way.

This Purim, as we hear the Megillah and drown out Haman’s name, I ask you to remember those who are living in their own chapters of concealment. Be the Mordechai who refuses to bow to shame. Be the Esther who takes that courageous step. Let us all be the community that believes in venahafoch hu, not only in ancient Persia, but in our homes and in our generation.

To every survivor. To every person in recovery. To every soul quietly fighting a battle no one sees.

Hidden does not mean hopeless.

Your story is not over.

And sometimes, the greatest light is the one that has been growing, patiently and powerfully, in the dark.

Zvi Gluck is the CEO of Amudim, an organization dedicated to helping abuse victims and those suffering with addiction within the Jewish community and has been heavily involved in crisis intervention and management for the past 24 years. For more information go to www.amudim.org.