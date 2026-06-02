A Record 9 Bar Mitzvahs at BJX, Flatbush’s Kiruv Center

Last Shabbos at BJX was nothing short of extraordinary.

For decades, Flatbush has stood as one of the world’s great centers of Torah and Yiddishkeit. Its streets are lined with renowned yeshivos, shuls, and families deeply committed to Jewish life. Yet living among us, often just blocks away, are thousands of fellow Jews who never had the opportunity to connect to Torah and mitzvos. For many years, an invisible divide separated these brothers and sisters from the broader frum community.

BJX was founded to bridge that gap—to create meaningful connections, open homes and hearts, and bring Jews together through Torah, Shabbos, and authentic relationships.

Baruch Hashem, BJX, Flatbush’s Kiruv Center continues to grow and flourish, reuniting members of Klal Yisroel and helping countless Jews rediscover their heritage.

This past Shabbos marked a historic milestone. A record number of public high school students spent the entire Shabbos immersed in its beauty and kedushah. Most remarkably, nine young men celebrated their Bar Mitzvahs and received their very first aliyah to the Torah. These are Jewish young men who live right here in our neighborhoods and are now beginning a lifelong connection with Torah.

Dozens of iPhones were locked away for an incredible 26.5 consecutive hours—from Friday evening until Motzei Shabbos. The mesiras nefesh of these Brooklyn Yiddishe neshamos was truly inspiring. They embraced Shabbos so completely that they did not even miss their phones.

The students attended the beautiful Teffilos; they even had full attendance at Shacharis. They were captivated by the rousing melodies during davening, many experiencing a Shabbos in shul for the very first time. They enjoyed lavish meals and had the opportunity to bond with devoted BJX families. One of the highlights of Shabbos was attending a fascinating seminar hosted by esteemed BJX leader Dr. Faygie Zakheim.

The kol Torah that filled BJX during the immersive Shabbos afternoon learning seder was truly unforgettable as students and mentors tackled a sugya in Hilchos Berachos.

As this remarkable Shabbos concluded, the uplifting musical Havdalah gave way to joyous dancing. Together, we celebrated the extraordinary achievement of these young men who embraced Shabbos, received their first aliyos, and took powerful steps toward reclaiming their Torah heritage.