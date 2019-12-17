IAF Plane Shoots Gazan Infiltrator [VIDEO]





The Israeli Air Force (IAF) shot an armed terrorist who was seen to be approaching the Gaza border fence by infrared cameras in the southern Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening. The terrorist was reportedly killed as a result and his infiltration attempt into Israel w as thwarted.

The IDF SPokesperson’s Office issued a statement regarding the incident: “A short while ago, troops spotted an armed terrorist approaching the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip. Aircraft targeted him and we can confirm that the target was hit.”

A spokesperson from the Eshkol Regional Council issued a message to its residents that read: “The explosion heard a few minutes ago is as a result of IDF activity on the border, in the face of a suspicious approach to the fence in the area of ​​the center of the region. The event is under military control, with no impact on the localities. There is no change in the guidelines.”

