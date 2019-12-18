Israeli Centenarians Mistakenly Receive Enrollment Letters For Kindergarten





In a rather humorous turn of events, the 102-year-old Yosef Eshed who lives in Motza, was sent an enrollment letter by the municipality that gave him permission to register for kindergarten.

Eshed, who immigrated to Israel more than 80 years ago fought alongside the revered Orde Wingate against the Arab Revolt. He is one of 20 Israeli who are more than a century old and who received a kindergarten enrollment letter recently.

According to Yediot Acharonot news site who interviewed Eshded, the centenarian was bemused by the situation. “Are they crazy? It’s been a few years since I’ve attended kindergarten, and that was in Poland.”

According to local officials, the letters were issued as part of a computer mixup as the ages of residents are usually written in two digits and two-year-olds receive enrollment slips for kindergarten each year.

Following the discovery of the mistake, one local official quipped “We would be honored to host him in our school so that he can tell children his amazing life story.”

