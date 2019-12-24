Coca Cola Israel Ordered to Pay a NIS 39 Million Fine





Michal Halprin, who is Israel’s head of the State Competition Authority, fined the Central Beverage Distribution Company, Coca Cola Israel, for abusing its monopolistic status, unreasonable refusal to supply, breach of instructions, violation of an agreed order and violation of terms of merger. The authority levied a NIS 39 million fine against the beverage giant.

Halprin decided that the company took advantage of its monopolistic status in the cola market and absolutely refused to supply the drink.

The Central Beverage Company commented: “The Competition Authority’s decision today is the third competition authority’s decision dealing with the same allegations against the Central Company. In each decision, the authority reiterated the claims against the company and even the level of sanctions was repeatedly mentioned, amounting to tens of millions of shekels.

“We are confident that at the end of the proceedings regarding this decision, all the allegations against the company will be canceled and the sanctions against it will also be abolished.

“The company regrets the Competition Authority only retracted some of its claims and not all of them despite the clear picture presented to it that the company strictly adheres to the provisions of competition law”.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








