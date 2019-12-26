Bennet Signs an Order Locking Down Funds of all Israeli Terrorists





Defense Minister Naftali Bennet signed an order placing a lien on all funds from families of Israeli terrorists. Bennet stated, “This is another step in the operation against terrorists and we are acting so Jewish blood will no longer be economically beneficial”.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennet on Wednesday signed the order seizing the funds amounting to NIS hundreds of thousands regarding eight convicted terrorists, Israeli citizens convicted of acts of terror. Five of them were sentenced to life imprisonment.

The order signed by Bennet refers to the salaries received monthly by the families of the terrorists from the PA (Palestinian Authority) in payment for their acts of terror. The order refers to the family members of terrorists who are receiving those monthly payments.

This is the first time that the State of Israel acts directly against terrorists receiving monthly salaries from the PA, which continues to fund terrorism and gives an economic incentive to perpetrate acts of terror. The minister is planning to sign additional orders in the future.

The order was signed after the groundwork was laid by the National Headquarters for Counter-Terrorism in the Defense Ministry with cooperation with the ISA (Israel Security Agency/Shin Bet), Israel Police, Israel Prison Authority, and the Anti Money Laundering Authority.

Bennet explained that he will do everything possible in the framework of his authority to foreclose on the salaries and funds given to terrorists and their families. He added, “This is another stage and we have moved to the action phase, another step against terrorists and we will act so they understand there is no longer an economic incentive for Jewish blood”.

