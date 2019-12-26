WATCH: Pod Of Dolphins Swim Around Marine Patrol Off Of Ashkelon Coast





A school of 17 dolphins playfully swam around a patrol boat of marine rangers of the Nature and Parks Authority off the coast of Ashkelon, Channel 12 reported on Tuesday.

The pod of dolphins, which included two calves, were playing among the waves and then began swimming around the marine boat.

“This is a known pod we’ve frequently seen west of the security sea reserve between Ashdod and Ashkelon,” Guy Levian, a marine unit inspector, said. “These are common dolphins and the Israeli coasts are categorized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as an important habitat for the common dolphin. The common dolphin is in danger of extinction in the Mediterranean Sea so it’s fascinating to observe them. The local population in our area is about 30-40 dolphins.”

The IUCN, which compiles an IUCN Red List of Threatened Species and the IUCN Red List of Ecosystems, announced in 2017 that Israel’s coasts are an important habitat for dolphins. In addition to dolphins, many of the species of marine mammals off the coasts of Israel are in serious danger of extinction.

צפו:

אשקלון- להקת דולפינים מלווה הפלגה של היחידה הימית ברשות הטבע והגנים.

פקחי היחידה הימית ברשות הטבע והגנים יצאו להפלגת סקר צפרות זכו לליווי להקת דולפין מצוי-17 פרטים בניהם 2 גורים. גיא לוויאן פקח יחידה ימית:

״זו להקה מוכרת שנצפית לעתים קרובות".

🎥 גיא לויאן רשות הטבע והגנים. pic.twitter.com/odD7H8uXdq — שמעון ארן شمعون آران (@simonarann) December 24, 2019

תיעוד מלהיב של להקת 17 דולפינים מלווה הפלגה של היחידה הימית ברשות הטבע והגנים באזור חופי אשקלון.

צילום: גיא לויאן רשות הטבע והגנים pic.twitter.com/QXlry44MuE — אלי שלזינגר Eli Shlezinger (@EliShlezinger) December 24, 2019

צפו: להקת דולפינים נצפתה משתעשעת בין הגלים באזור חופי אשקלון@WexlerSharon (צילום: גיא לויאן רשות הטבע והגנים) pic.twitter.com/IalkSzVQue — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 24, 2019

צפו: תיעוד מדהים של להקת דולפינים באזור חופי אשקלון https://t.co/J7JpEQf7hb pic.twitter.com/S1OG4wVplc — MivzakLive News – חדשות צבע אדום (@mivzaklive) December 24, 2019

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







