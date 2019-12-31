Gafne Promises He Will Not Abandon the Special Ed. Children in the Next Budget





During the session of the Knesset committee on Monday, December 30, 2019, some of the special education children of the parents who led the battle over the past six months were present. During the session, MK Miki Levi revealed that behind the scene, Deputy Finance Minister (Shas) Yitzchak Cohen is exerting pressure to have the revision presented last week removed.

The matter of special education, and chareidi special education in particular, has been a controversial subject in the committee in a previous meeting.

At the end of the hearing, Finance Committee Chairman MK Moshe Gafne pledged to the special education children that “There will be no coalition agreement without the special education budget in place. I inform you” Gafne said, “We will not accept a ministerial or deputy ministerial post, or the chairmanship of a committee until this matter is resolved.”

