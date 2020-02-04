WILD FOOTAGE: Massive Avalanche On Highway 31 In Israel Captured On Camera





An avalanche in Israel was captured on video on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Highway 31 in the desert near the Dead Sea.

Highway 31 runs from Arad to the southern part of the Dead Sea.

As can be seen in the first video, a massive boulder slammed into a vehicle causing damage but no injures. Police were called and immediately closed off the entire highway. Shortly later, there was a massive avalanche of boulders and rocks. It was captured on the video posted below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








