Defense Minister Bennett: “I Regret Not Going To Yeshiva Before The Army”





Defense Minister and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett told yeshivah bochurim at a hesder yeshiva on Wednesday that he doesn’t have many regrets in his life but one regret he does have is that he didn’t go to yeshivah before his army service, Arutz Sheva reported.

“Our enemies weren’t satisfied with just harming us physically and always tried to break our spirit,” Bennett said to the bochurim at yeshivas Shiras Moshe in Yafo. “The ruach of Yahadus is dependent on limud Torah and we’re currently in a unprecendented period of limud HaTorah in depth and breadth.”

“Recently I’ve been visiting many batei midrashim and it energizes me. I don’t regret many things in life but one of the only things I regret is that I didn’t go to yeshivah before army service. I didn’t have this period of time in my life of learning Torah and today I find myself trying to make up for the years I missed out.”

