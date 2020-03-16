NO KISSING THE KOSEL: Coronavirus At Makom Ha’Mikdash: Public Is Asked To Refrain From Kissing The Kosel





The Rav of the Kosel, Harav Shmuel Rabinowitz, has instructed mispallelim to refrain from kissing the stones of the Kosel in light of the Health Ministry’s instructions regarding personal hygiene.

“Following consultation between the Rav of the Kosel, Harav Shmuel Rabinowitz and the Health Ministry, it was decided to ask the public to refrain from kissing the stones of the Kosel in order to maintain necessary hygiene,” a Western Wall Heritage Foundation spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile, mispallelim are continuing to arrive at the Kosel, with hundreds davening v’sakin on Monday morning in separate small groups. Dozens of bar mitzvahs were also celebrated at the Kosel on Monday, with a smaller amount of participants than usual.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)








