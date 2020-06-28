Motzei Shabbos News Round-Up From Israel





Israel’s Health Ministry issued an update regarding the numbers of COVID-19 patients in Israel. Since 6:00 p.m. on Friday night until Motzei Shabbos 621 people have been newly confirmed to have contracted the virus. Three additional deaths due to the virus also took place over Shabbos. Five fewer people are on respirators and six fewer people are considered to be in serious condition due to the virus. The number of serious cases is currently 41 and only 23 of those people are on respirators. On Friday, some 16,551 tests were conducted. The number of active ill people wit the virus in Israel is approximately 6,102. This is the first time since the beginning of May, that the number has passed 6,000.

The enforcement against people breaking the rules regarding Covid-19 has also dramatically increased and police officers issued 2,752 tickets to civilians over Shabbos who were not wearing masks. Three tickets were given to people who broke the rules of their isolation, ad two tickets were issued to people who left their residence in an area under lockdown.

Terrorists from the Gaza Strip fired two rockets at Israel’s southern periphery on Friday. The rockets exploded in open areas and no injuries or damage were reported. The IAF struck numerous terror targets inside the Strip in response to the attack. One of the targets was a Hamas run rocket manufacturing plant.

Hundreds of protesters held a mass protest opposite the residence of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday and Shabbos, without a permit. The protesters blocked major roadways in the area and for a lengthy period of time, the police refused to intervene. After a lengthy period of time had passed, police arrested brigadier general Amir Haskel (res.) who lead the protest. The Commanding Officer of Jerusalem’s Central Command of the police relayed that the protest was illegal as it was not organized with permission from the police. Furthermore, Haskel refused to be released on terms including a restraining order from the area for a number of days. He also refused to come to the courthouse for his arraignment hearing of his own accord.

A 19-year-old girl passed away in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after having contracted the Coronavirus. The young woman suffered from other chronic diseases and was attached to a respirator for the last period of her life. The hospital has decided to isolate numerous staff members who came into contact with the young woman due to suspicion that they may have been infected.

An armed terrorist, who planned on committing a stabbing attack, was apprehended at the Kalandia checkpoint. During his apprehension, two security personnel were lightly injured.

A man in his 30s drowned on HaSelah Beach in Bat Yam on Shabbos, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two men in their 40s were moderately injured in a violent altercation on HaHistadrut Street in Ashkelon.

A man in his 70s drowned at Herzl Beach in Netanya. He was resuscitated and transported to the hospital in critical condition. A second man, in his 40s, drowned on Sironet Beach also in Netanya and was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Nine people were injured in a three-car accident on Highway 672 near Ussifiya in the Carmel. United Hatzalah volunteers and MDA ambulance teams treated the injured and transported them to hospitals in Haifa.

Firefighters were dispatched to a large bushfire that caught in the Dvira Forest in the northern Negev. After battling the fire for a number of hours, firefighters managed to gain control of the blaze. Some 500 people were present in the forest at the time that the blaze erupted. They were all evacuated safely.

Maccabi Tel Aviv won the national championship in Soccer for the 23rd time and the second time in a row. As a result, 400 fans of the team rioted in the team’s practice center and came into a violent confrontation with police officers. Three officers were reportedly injured when fans threw large objects at them. An undisclosed number of fans were arrested.

