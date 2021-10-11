Israeli Government Passivity Is Killing Alta Fixsler

Israeli government, and specifically FM Yair Lapid, knows exactly what specific diplomatic means they need to employ to save Alta’s life.

All of those following the plight of Baby Alta Fixsler in Manchester probably know by now that her legal and political avenues in England have been exhausted. Family Advisor Pinny Kellner, who has been coordinating the international efforts to save her life for about half of a year, reports that the ball is now squarely in the court of the Israeli government. Alta and her parents are Israeli citizens, and Jewish, thus thrusting the responsibility on the Israeli government as the party most directly capable of saving her life, Pinny explains.

After the most recent Oct.1 hearing in U.K. court, the Fixsler family lost even the opportunity to ensure that the planned disconnection of their beloved 2-1/2 year old baby girl be committed at home. The deadline is literally approaching.

Yet, while the clock is ticking, the Israeli government, and specifically FM Yair Lapid, knows exactly what specific diplomatic means they need to employ to save Alta’s life from her British executioners, Pinny emphasizes, and nevertheless the Israeli government is dragging their feet.

Why the current Israeli government is collaborating in silence with the British mission to kill this innocent disabled child – not even a British citizen – is an unanswered question. It’s beyond outrageous that in 2021 the Israeli government itself is perpetuating the bloody policy of the British White Paper (issued in May 1939) severely limiting Jewish immigration to Israel (then Palestine), by enabling the British to hold captive and murder an innocent disabled Jewish baby girl.

The question is where are all of the rest of us? Such evil does not long persist when public outrage is properly aired.

Binyomin Feinberg is a former contributor to The Jewish Press. For several years, he has been doing research and writing on a variety of societal issues of concern to the Orthodox, Jewish, and broader communities, in America, Israel, and beyond.