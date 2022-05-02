Women Of The Wall Refuse To Hold Service At Designated Plaza

Like every Rosh Chodesh, the Women of the Wall group engaged in its monthly provocations at the Kosel on Monday morning, Rosh Chodesh Iyar.
The Western Wall Heritage Foundation stated that the group refused to hold its service at the special plaza designated for them, which was established by the order of the Justice Ministry in order to separate the group from the other mispallelim and prevent conflict.
“Despite repeated requests, they chose not to enter the plaza and instead disrupted the public order,” the foundation stated. “Furthermore, Mrs. Yochi Rappaport, one of the group’s leaders, decided to create a provocation and approach mispallelim standing at the upper plaza in order to rile them up and disturb public order.”
“The foundation’s director Eden Shimon appealed to her personally to return to the plaza to prevent violence and not turn the Kosel into a place of protest but she chose to continue and again turned the site into a battlefield.”
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
And they know they can get away with it with this anti-religious government who hate everything about religion.
We all know what happen if a religious guy does not abide by the law I’m not sure why these people are allowed to get away with it
Why do we need to see pictures of such nonsense? Please take the picture down.
stop this provocation and we dont need pictures of this amarazim
Please remove the picture…
Issur lehistakel bifnei rasha… and this website is for men asur lehistakel bifnei isha…