Anti-Israel CNN Anchor Who Called Terror Attack A “Shootout” Buckles After Threatened With $1.3 Billion Lawsuit





Christine Amanpour, CNN’s international anchor long criticized for being blatantly anti-Israel, apologized for her characterization of the murder of a mother and two daughters as a “shootout” rather than a terrorist attack – but only after being threatened with a $1.3 billion lawsuit.

Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee were killed earlier this year when the vehicle they were driving in came under fire from Palestinian terrorists. Amanpour described the attack on air as a “shootout,” implying that there was some sort of back-and-forth exchange of fire between the parties. There was not.

On a video call during an anti-antisemitism event at The Carlebach Shul in New York City, Rabbi Leo Dee, the husband and father of the terror victims, said that Amanpour had written him an apology via email, but he replied demanding that she make a public apology. She ignored him, leading Rabbi Dee to consider a massive lawsuit against CNN if she didn’t apologize publicly for Amanpour’s mischaracterization.

The threat of such a lawsuit broke the camel’s back.

“On April 10, I referred to the murders of an Israeli family: Lucy, Maia and Rina Dee, the wife and daughters of Rabbi Leo Dee. I misspoke and said they were killed in a ‘shootout’ instead of a shooting. I have written to Rabbi Leo Dee to apologize and make sure that he knows that we apologize for any further pain that may have caused him,” Amanpour begrudgingly said on air.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)