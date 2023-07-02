DRAMA IN THE AIR: United Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Ben-Gurion After Window Breaks





In a tense turn of events, a level 2 emergency was declared at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel on Saturday night as United Airlines Flight UAL91 encountered a harrowing situation. The flight, scheduled to travel from Tel Aviv to Newark, found itself in distress due to a broken window on the aircraft. With 339 passengers on board, the situation demanded immediate action and the crew swiftly declared an emergency.

FlightRadar24, a popular flight tracking service, revealed that the airplane had been circling over the Mediterranean and engaging in fuel dumping procedures since 12:40 PM. These maneuvers were undertaken to reduce the plane’s weight and ensure a safe landing back at Ben Gurion Airport.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, emergency response teams were promptly deployed at the airport, standing by with readiness and expertise.

The distressed aircraft managed to touch down safely only moments before 1 AM, putting an end to the nerve-wracking ordeal. The pilots exhibited skill and composure as they executed an emergency landing, ensuring the welfare and security of all passengers and crew members.

