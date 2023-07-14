HOAX? Israeli Police Believe Reported Kidnapping In Ethiopia Was Staged By “Victim”





Israeli authorities are currently conducting an investigation to determine whether the reported abduction of a 79-year-old Israeli man in Ethiopia was, in fact, an elaborate hoax orchestrated by the alleged victim himself.

Francis Adbabayi’s family members had previously received a distressing recorded message in which he appealed for their assistance in securing his release. The purported kidnappers also sent photos and a brief video showing Adbabayi bound and guarded by an armed individual.

Adbabayi, a resident of Rishon Lezion, had recently traveled to Ethiopia, his country of origin, with the intention of staying for approximately one month. He was scheduled to depart from Ethiopia on Monday.

Authorities have refrained from disclosing the specific reasons behind their suspicions that the reported abduction may have been staged. The investigation aims to unravel the truth surrounding this perplexing incident and shed light on the circumstances surrounding Adbabayi’s disappearance.

