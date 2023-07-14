Flatbush Hatzolah Wins Major Baseball Game Against NYPD [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





This past Tuesday, the annual Flatbush Hatzolah vs NYPD baseball game was held in Brooklyn at Maimonides Park.

The game went into extra innings. At the end, Hatzolah won the NYPD 12-11 in the 13th inning.

Flatbush Hatzolah has been playing weekly summer baseball games against various NYC agencies – such as NYPD and FDNY to foster a spirit of camaraderie and friendship. These ball games have successfully enhanced the unique relationship between the various agencies and Hatzoloh, and gives all a chance to “get out of the work uniform” and further enhance the important partnerships and understanding that the community can really count on. While always competitive, the games have been enjoyed by all.

Among the community leaders and dignitaries who attended the game were NYPD Commanding Officer of Community Affairs Inspector Richie Taylor, NYPD Lt Ira Jablonsky, Councilman Kalman Yeger, Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein, Hatzolah CEO Rabbi Yehiel Kalish, NYPD Clergy Liaison David Heskiel and Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, VP of the Rabbinical Alliance of America.

PHOTOS BELOW VIA SHOMON GIFTER