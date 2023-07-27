White House Reportedly Working On Israel-Saudi Arabia Peace Deal





President Joe Biden is reportedly working on a mutual security pact with Saudi Arabia, which could pave the way for an Israeli-Saudi normalization deal. In a column published by The New York Times on Thursday, Thomas Friedman revealed that the proposed deal would present Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a difficult choice between his government’s stance on judicial reform and pursuing regional peace.

To explore this potential agreement, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Friedman emphasized that Sullivan’s visit was not merely for diplomatic formalities, as he had discussed the matter with President Biden during a conversation at the White House the previous week.

The suggested security pact and potential normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia would be contingent on concessions made by Israel to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution with the Palestinians.

Although Biden has not made a final decision on pursuing the pact, he has instructed officials to explore the prospect of a quadrilateral understanding involving the US, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the Palestinians.

The deal, however, comes with significant demands. Saudi Arabia seeks a NATO-level mutual security treaty that would require the US to defend the kingdom if attacked, particularly by Iran. In return, the US seeks an end to the conflict in Yemen, restrictions on Saudi-Chinese ties, and substantial financial support for the Palestinians. Israel, on the other hand, would need to make concessions that ensure the potential for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Friedman highlighted that Israel might be asked to commit to never annexing portions of the West Bank, building new settlements, or authorizing outposts. Furthermore, he suggested that Israel should transfer portions of Area C, currently under Israeli control, to Palestinian Authority jurisdiction in Areas A and B of the West Bank.

The potential deal could force hard-right lawmakers in Netanyahu’s government to moderate their positions or compel the Prime Minister to leave them behind. However, Friedman cautioned that proceeding with an Israeli-Saudi deal without addressing the Palestinian component would be challenging, given the nature of Israel’s current government.

Friedman expressed doubt that President Biden would pursue a deal without significant Palestinian involvement, as doing so could lead to backlash from the progressive base of his party and make ratification of the agreement nearly impossible.

In an interview with ABC on Thursday, Netanyahu dismissed concerns that the Knesset’s passage of his judicial reform plan, which the US opposes, would hinder regional diplomatic efforts. He emphasized that Israel and the US are collaborating on initiatives that aim to counter Iran’s aggression and promote peace with Saudi Arabia, which he believes will be a pivotal moment in history. The Israeli Prime Minister also reassured that the relations with the US remain strong.

