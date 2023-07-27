TOO OLD: Musk Sparks Constitutional Debate Over Age Of Lawmakers





Entrepreneur and tech mogul Elon Musk sparked a debate by calling for a constitutional amendment in response to a Wednesday incident involving Mitch McConnell, in which the Senate Minority Leader froze up at a news conference, leaving the audience baffled.

McConnell, addressing a group of reporters, suddenly stopped mid-speech, gazing blankly into the crowd for a prolonged moment. It was not until a Republican colleague intervened and escorted him away from the podium that the peculiar trance-like state was broken.

McConnell, 81, later returned to complete his remarks and answer reporters’ questions, accompanied by reassurances from an aide that he “felt lightheaded and stepped away for a moment.” It is worth noting that McConnell suffered a concussion and fractured a rib earlier in the year after a fall in a Washington hotel.

Musk took to Twitter early Thursday morning, stating, “We need a constitutional amendment. This is insane.” His cryptic tweet raised eyebrows and led to a flurry of responses from concerned citizens and political observers.

Responding to a video of the incident shared by another Twitter user, Musk’s tweet did not elaborate on the specifics of the proposed amendment. However, many of the responses to his tweet suggested that age limits for members of Congress should be considered to address concerns about cognitive decline among aging lawmakers.

The incident brought attention to the age and health of lawmakers and other leaders in the country. The discussion also highlighted the case of President Joe Biden, who turns 81 later this year and is the oldest president in U.S. history. President Biden’s speaking and memory issues have raised concerns, especially as he seeks re-election in 2024, potentially breaking his own record for the oldest president.

The question of age and health has also drawn criticism for other senior politicians, such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who turned 83 this year and made a decision to step away from her party’s leadership when Republicans won the House majority.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)