TERROR IN ISRAEL: Terrorists Open Fire On Family In The Jordan Valley





Terrorists opened fire on an Israeli car near the Hamra Junction in the Jordan Valley early Wednesday afternoon.

A couple from Kochav Yaakov was in the car with their two children, ages 6 and 9. The mother, 31, was lightly injured on her face from shattered glass. B’Chasdei Hashem, her husband, and children were uninjured – a neis as six bullets hit their car, including two that penetrated the front windshield.

The mother was treated at the scene and evacuated to the hospital for further treatment.

According to witnesses, the terrorists shot from a passing car. One witness was treated for shock. The Hamra Junction is the site of the murderous terror attack in which Lucy, Maia and Rena Dee, h’yd were murdered on Chol Hamoed Pesach.

A large number of security forces arrived at the scene and launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)