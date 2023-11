Chassidish singer Shulem Lemmer released a song dedicated to the victims of the October 7th massacre.

The song, called Kehilos Hakodesh, was composed by Hershy Weinberger and Shulem Lemmer and arranged and recorded by Doni Gross.

The video includes a link to support ZAKA: https://www.charidy.com/shulem4zaka.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)