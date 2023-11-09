WATCH: IDF Eliminates Hamas Anti-Tank Guided Missile Commander





The IDF on Thursday announced that it eliminated Ibrahim Abu-Maghsib, a top commander responsible for Hamas’ anti-tank guided missile unit in the central camps brigade, in an airstrike.

Abu-Maghsib, as part of his role, directed and carried out numerous anti-tank missile attacks against Israeli citizens and IDF soldiers, the IDF spokesperson said.

The strike was carried out based on precise intelligence information from the Shin Bet.

The IDF released a video of the airstrike:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)