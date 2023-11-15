KILLER’S NEST: IDF Publishes Footage From Inside Al Shifa Hospital, Evidence Of Hamas Being Inside [MUST SEE VIDEO]





Following its storming of the al-Shifa hospital complex in the northern Gaza late Tuesday night, the Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday published video and photo evidence that the hospital was being used by Hamas to carry out its nefarious activities.

“During searches inside one of the hospital’s wards, the troops located a room containing unique technological means, combat equipment, and military equipment used by the Hamas terrorist organization,” the IDF said.

Members of the IDF’s elite Shaldag unit and other forces of the 36th Division recovered Hamas weaponry from inside the hospital, including assault rifles, grenades, and other military equipment.

Additionally, Israeli soldiers found Hamas uniforms thrown in a heap on the floor, allowing the terrorist fighters to escape the hospital while posing as civilians. “These findings unequivocally prove that the hospital was used for terror, in complete violation of international law,” IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said in an evening news conference.

