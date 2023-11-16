IDF Airstrikes Kill Top Hamas Terrorists Hiding In Underground Bunkers





The Israeli Defense Forces carried out two major airstrikes targeting Hamas’s underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and killing multiple senior terrorist commanders in one of them, IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Thursday.

Among the dead terrorists identified were Ahmed Ghandour, the commander of Hamas’s northern Gaza brigade, and Ayman Siam, the leader of Hamas’s rocket firing array.

In another underground site, senior members of Hamas’s politburo were discovered to be hiding. This included Rawhi Mushtaha, Essam al-Dalis, and Sameh al-Siraj, all senior members of Hamas’ poliburo.

“Hamas is trying to hide the results of the strike,” Hagari added.

While Hagari could not provide further details on the airstrikes due to security concerns, he said, “It can be said with certainty that the underground facility where these senior Hamas members were located sustained extensive damage.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)