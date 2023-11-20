WATCH THIS: White House Slams “Genocide” Rhetoric By Pro-Hamas Supporters





John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, slammed anti-Israel activists who have accused the Jewish state of perpetrating “genocide” in Gaza.

“People can say what they want on the sidewalk, and we respect that. That’s what the First Amendment is about.

“But this word ‘genocide’ getting thrown around in a pretty inappropriate way by lots of different folks.”

“What Hamas wants – make no mistake about it – is genocide. They want to wipe Israel off the map. They’ve said so. On more than one occasion. In fact, just recently. And they’ve said, that their not going to stop. What happened on October 7 is going to happen again and again and again. And what happened on October 7? Murder of innocent people. That’s genocidal intentions.”

“Yes, there are too may civilian casualties in Gaza. Yes the numbers are too high. And yes we continue to urge the Israelis to be as careful as possible.”

“Israel is not trying to wipe the Palestinian people off the map. Israel is not trying to wipe Gaza off the map. Israel is trying to defend itself against a genocidal terrorist threat. So if we’re going to start using that word, fine. Let’s use it appropriately,” Kirby says.