WATCH SON OF HAMAS: “If Israel Fails In Gaza, The Rest Of The World Will Be Next”





Mosab Hassan Yousef, also known as the Son Of Hamas [the name of the book he authored], the son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, left Hamas in the late 90s and became a spy for Israel’s Shin Bet, working with them for ten years to stop suicide attacks.

Yousef spoke to the United Nations about the nature of Hamas on Wednesday, warning the audience against blaming Israel for the conflict with Hamas.

“Blame is the way of the coward,” he said. “Those who have the courage take responsibility. If Hamas is not defeated, if it’s not eradicated in Gaza, we will set the model for so many radical groups around the world, especially in Europe because many in ISIS have fled to Europe under the cover of civilians. There are sleeper cells in Europe and there is a migrant problem in Europe and there is an Islamic problem in Europe.”

“And this is just a warning – if you really care for global security – and I speak as someone who was part of the counterterrorism effort against radical Islamists – many radical groups around the globe will see that a few thousand savages can blackmail the international community – the superpowers – and bring democracies to their knees.”

“This is the time to be united. Because if Israel fails in Gaza, all of us will be next.”

Watch the full speech below:

