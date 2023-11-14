MAILBAG: The Real Rally Is Over – We Can Now Go Home





We traveled to Washington. We Davened, sang Hallel and Lained. We raised the Torah in triumph on the lawn of the White House and Davened Mussaf. We made our point. We delivered our message. We can now go home.

The fact that the “main event” has a pastor and a Muslim woman but not one speaker with a Yarmulka, speaks volumes. if they didn’t want a rabbi, that’s okay. But why not ONE prominent, well-respected rav or philanthropist with a Yarmulka?

Thank you to the massive crowd who proudly raised a Sefer Torah this morning in front of the White House.

Yossi Cohen (Actually a real name, and proud to use it).

