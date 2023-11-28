WATCH: Interrogated Terrorists Describe Kidnapping Of Thai Hostages Seen In Shifa Hospital Footage





The Shin Bet security agency has published footage from the interrogation of two Hamas members, Adham Hawwas and Ismail Hawwas, involved in the abduction of foreign workers in Israel on October 7. The two terrorists admitted to kidnapping Thai nationals and a Nepali from the farms of Kibbutz Alumim during an incursion into Israel.

The footage released by the Shin Bet reveals the abduction process and the arrival of the hostages at Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital. In a recorded interrogation video, Adham Hawwas described their method of entry into Israel and the subsequent kidnapping.

“I crossed the fence through a breach that made it possible to pass on foot. After that, I got on a white Magnum Jeep and we drove to the settlement gate which was closed. We climbed over the gate and entered the area with the farmers’ rooms,” he said.

According to Adham, after the initial abduction, two other terrorists captured more foreign workers, and he took another hostage. The hostages were then transported in an ambulance to Shifa Hospital.

“We put the hostages in the ambulance, where [another terrorist] asked one of them: ‘What is your name?’ But he did not understand. The second hostage hinted to him: ‘Thailand.’ Then we realized that they both have the same citizenship and most likely they are laborers. They told us to go with the ambulance to Shifa Hospital.”

Ismail Hawwas provided further details about their arrival at the hospital.

“The first hostage at Shifa was walking on his feet. The second hostage was carried on a stretcher. They put the second one in the room, where there was one from al-Qassam outside and two from al-Qassam inside,” he said, referring to the military wing of Hamas. He also recalled hearing the wounded hostage repeatedly saying, “Thailand. Thailand,” before falling silent.

