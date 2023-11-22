HEARTBREAKING: Hagon HaRav Dov Landau Weeps In Meeting With Oct. 7 Yesomim, Family Of Hostages [SEE THE VIDEO]





In a poignant and heartbreaking encounter, orphaned children from Ofakim whose father was murdered by Hamas terrorists on the way to Simchas Torah davening, received brachos and chizzuk Rabbi Dov Landau shlit”a, a meeting during which the venerated rosh yeshiva burst into tears.

The visit, organized to provide solace and strength to the grieving children, turned deeply emotional as Rabbi Landau, visibly moved, cried upon meeting them. He consoled the children, emphasizing the importance of limud Torah and shmiras hamitzvos as a way to honor their father’s memory and bring comfort to him in Olam Haba.

In a separate yet equally moving visit, Avichai Brodetz, whose wife Hagar and three children are among those abducted in Gaza, also met with Rabbi Landau. During this visit, Rabbi Landau, together with those present, recited Tehillim and tefillos for the abducted. Rav Dov’s grief was palpable as he wept for their plight, bentching Brodetz with hope for the swift and safe return of his family and all other abductees.

