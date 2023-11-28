BREAKING: Hamas Turns Over 10 Israeli Hostages To Red Cross





Ten Israeli hostages are being released tonight. The freed Israeli hostages include nine women and one child.

The Israeli hostages have been transferred by the red Cross to the Rafah crossing in Egypt, where they will be handed over to the IDF.

NAMES OF THE HOSTAGES RELEASED TONIGHT:

Ditza Heiman (84)

Tamar Metzger (78)

Ada Sagi (75)

Noralin Babadila Agojo (60)

Rimon Kirsht Buchshtav (36)

LEIMBERG FAMILY:

Gabriela Leimberg (59)

Mia Leimberg (17)

Clara Marman (62)

Ofelia Roitman (77)

Meirav Tal (54)

About 150 people are believed to still be held as hostages in Gaza, out of 240 who were kidnapped on October 7.

In exchange for the hostages, 30 Palestinian prisoners will be released by Israel later today.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)