Ten Israeli hostages have been freed from Hamas captivity and have returned to Israel.

The release includes dual nationals, including 1 Dutch, 3 Germans, and 1 American.

The hostages released are:

Raz Ben Ami

Yarden Roman

Liat Atzili

Moran Stela Yanai

Liam Or

Itay Regev

Ofir Engel

Amit Shani

Gali Tarshansky

Raaya Rotem

Yelena Trupanob

Irena Tati

Israel will free 30 Palestinian prisoners this evening, which includes 16 minors and 14 women.

DEVELOPING