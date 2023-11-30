H’YD: HaDayan HaRav Elimelech Wasserman Murdered In J-m Terror Attack





One of the victims of the terror attack in Jerusalem on Thursday was identified as HaDayan HaRav Elimelech Wasserman, H’yd, a resident of Rechov Sorotzkin in Jerusalem.

HaRav Wasserman, 73, a leading Rav of the Belz chassidus, was the son-in-law of HaTzaddik HaRav Asher Freund, z’tl. He grew up in Haifa, moving to Jerusalem after he was married.

HaRav Wasserman, H’yd, served as one of the most senior Dayanim at the Beis Din in Ashdod, with many years of experience and extensive bekius in Shas and the poskim.

He was on the way to the Beis Din in Ashdod when he was killed Al Kiddush Hashem.

Chief Rabbi of Israel HaRav Dovid Lau said: “HaGaon HaRav Elimelech Wasserman, H’yd, was one of senior dayanim in the Beis Din in Ashdod. He devoted his life for those who needed the Beis Din’s services with great dedication.”

Religious Services Minister Michoel Malchieli said: “HaRav Wasserman, H’yd, was one of the most senior and chashuv dayanim of the Beis Din system in Israel. He served Am Yisrael for many years with great devotion and good will.”

Hashem Yikam Damo.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)