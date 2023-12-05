Hamas Rocket Struck Base With Alleged Nuclear Weapons In Central Israel





One of the hundreds of rockets launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip on October 7th struck an Israeli Air Force base in central Israel that is home to some of Israel’s nuclear-capable missiles, the New York Times reports.

According to the report, satellite imagery confirmed that one of these rockets hit the Sdot Micha airbase, located near Beit Shemesh, during the intense rocket attacks by Hamas on the southern regions of Israel.

The impact of the rocket strike sparked a fire that approached areas housing Jericho missile storage sites and other sensitive weaponry. The Jericho missiles are designed to carry nuclear warheads.

