2 MONTHS LATER: 2 Missing Israelis Confirmed To Be In Captivity In Gaza





Two months after October, 7th, two Israelis who have been missing since October 7th have been confirmed to be in captivity in Gaza.

On Wednesday, the IDF informed the family of Michel Nisenbaum, 59, from Sderot that he was abducted by Hamas.

Nissnbaum is an Israeli-Brazilian father of two, On October 7th, he was passing by the area of Kibbutz Mefalsim, where he encountered terrorists. His family members lost all contact with him and he was declared missing.

Earlier this week, the IDF informed the family of Muhammad Alatrash, 40, that he was abducted to Gaza.

Alatrash, a father of 13, is a Bedouin-Israeli from a village in the Negev.

According to the IDF, there are now 138 confirmed hostages in Gaza.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)