H’YD: IDF Announces Deaths Of 5 More Soldiers, Including Ex-IDF Chief’s Nephew





The IDF on Motzei Shabbos announced the deaths of five more IDF soldiers, H’yd.

Four of the soldiers were killed in battles in the southern Gaza Strip and the fifth passed away of wounds he incurred in the battle against Hamas terrorists on October 7th.

The death toll since the start of the ground operation in Gaza now stands at 97.

One of the soldiers who was killed was Meir Cohen Eizenkot, Hy’d, the nephew of former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot. His death comes only two days after the death of Gadi Eizenkot’s son, Gal Eizenkot, H’yd.

Eizenkot, H’yd, 19, a resident of Eilat, served in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion.

The other soldiers were identified as:

Master Sgt. (res.) Omri Ben Shachar, H’yd, 25, of Givatayim, served in the 55th Brigade’s 6623rd Battalion.

Staff Sgt. Yonatan Dean Jr. Chaim, H’yd, 25, of Ramat Gan, served in the Combat Engineering Corps’ 603rd Battalion.

Master Sgt. (res.) Liav Atiya, H’yd, 25, of Be’er Sheva served in the 55th Brigade’s 6623rd Battalion.

Staff Sgt. Chaim Meir Edan, H’yd, 20, of Rechovot, served in the Golani Brigade’s 12th Battalion and was wounded on October 7th.

The IDF spokesperson said that another 12 soldiers were seriously wounded in battles in Gaza on Friday and Shabbos.

