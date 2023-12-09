2 IDF Soldiers Seriously Injured In Hostage Rescue Attempt





Two IDF soldiers were seriously injured on Friday night in a failed hostage rescue operation in the Gaza Strip.

Special forces soldiers raided a Hamas compound and eliminated terrorists who took part in abducting and holding hostages.

Unfortunately, no hostages were rescued in the operation.

“The IDF continues to operate in a variety of ways – operational and via intelligence – together with other security organizations – to free the hostages to gather information about the hostages and rescue them,” the IDF spokesperson said.

“The Hamas terror organization is trying and will try to produce psychological terror. Spreading unverified rumors and facts should be avoided.”

