Hamas Showing “Signs Of Breaking” After 22,000 Terror Targets Struck





A senior IDF officer says there are signs that following 22,000 strikes, Hamas is slowly cracking.

According to the senior IDF officer, the extensive destruction and damage inflicted upon Gaza have created command and control challenges for Hamas. The officer said, “The extent of the destruction and damage creates command and control problems [for Hamas]. There are areas in the Gaza Strip that Hamas no longer controls militarily.”

Despite these signs of Hamas facing difficulties, the officer stressed that the conflict is far from reaching its conclusion.

The IDF continues to operate with high intensity, with a primary objective of dismantling entire Hamas battalions. Approximately half of the 24 Hamas battalion commanders have been eliminated through airstrikes and other operations.

The military estimates that around 7,000 Hamas terrorists have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the conflict began.

The IDF said that it has targeted over 22,000 sites within the Gaza Strip since the commencement of hostilities, with 3,500 of them struck after the ceasefire that ended on December 1st.

These precise strikes have been executed by the Air Force, Navy, and ground troops, targeting a range of Hamas infrastructure. Among the targeted sites are tunnels, weapons depots, command centers, rocket launchers, and the elimination of terror operatives.

The IDF is engaged in ongoing battles with Hamas forces in several areas, including northern Gaza’s Jabaliya, Shejaiya, and Beit Hanoun, as well as in Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

