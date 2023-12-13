IDF Publishes Footage Of Hamas Terrorists Killed After Shooting From Inside A School [VIDEO]





The IDF on Wednesday published footage of the aftermath of a battle in Khan Younis, during which multiple terrorists hiding inside a school building were killed.

The Israeli military said troops from the 55th Brigade’s Reconnaissance Battalion were acting on intelligence reports of suspicious activities in the area. The confrontation began when Hamas gunmen fired upon the troops from within the school premises. This led to a raid on the complex by the IDF forces.

During the raid, the IDF reports that the Hamas operatives engaged using light arms and RPGs. A spokesperson said “The troops engaged, waged a battle against the terrorists, and eliminated them.”

Further investigation of the area by IDF troops revealed the presence of what they describe as underground Hamas infrastructure in the vicinity of the school. The IDF said that this underground complex, along with several other observation sites believed to be used by Hamas, were subsequently targeted and destroyed in airstrikes conducted by fighter jets.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)