Released Hostage: “Gazans Stood There With Sticks, Threw Cigarettes At Me”





Sapir Cohen, a resident of Kiryat Ata, was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where she was visiting on October 7th and was Baruch Hashem, released in the hostage deal after 55 days in captivity in Gaza.

The Kiryat Ata municipality held a reception for her on Wednesday in honor of her release.

Cohen, 29, spoke at the reception and revealed some of the experiences she endured:

“Ten Hamas terrorists rolled me from the blanket. They put me on a motorcycle and on the way, residents of Gaza stood there with sticks, screamed, and threw cigarettes at me – I tried to defend myself.”

“There were days during my captivity that I didn’t know if I would survive. I can’t reveal too much but the tunnels there are insane. I thank Hashem that I was saved and I hope that the State will bring back all the hostages.”

