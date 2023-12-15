IDF Recovers Bodies Of 2 Captives Murdered By Hamas In Gaza





The IDF announced on Friday morning that IDF forces recovered the bodies of Cpl. Nik Beizer, H’yd, 19, and Sgt. Ron Sherman, H’yd, 19, in the Gaza Strip.

Their families were notified of their deaths earlier on Friday morning after an identification process was carried out by medical officials and the military Rabbanut.

Beizer, z’l, from Be’er Sheva, and Sherman, z’l, from Lehavim, a town in southern Israel, were both abducted from their army bases near the Gaza border.

That morning, Ron, z’l wrote a last message to his parents: “I love you, that’s it, they’re here, it’s over.”

Several hours later, his parents saw a video online of Ron with his arms bound in the back of a pickup truck on the way to Gaza.

Ron’s father, Dr. Alex Sherman, waged a battle to return his son, who holds dual Israeli-Argentine citizenship. He was interviewed by media outlets in Spain and spoke with the president of Argentina.

Ron, H’yd, suffered from severe asthma and used an inhaler. His parents tried, to no avail, to send his inhaler and medication to him, knowing he couldn’t survive without it.

The body of hostage, Elia Toledano, H’yd, 28, was recovered by the IDF on Thursday night.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)