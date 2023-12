The IDF announced the death of a soldier killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 133 and 465 since October 7th.

The soldier was identified as Captain (res.) Lior Sivan, 32, a combat officer in the 363rd battalion, of the ‘Harel’ brigade, killed Tuesday in battle in southern Gaza.

Additionally, the IDF says a soldier was seriously injured during fighting in southern Gaza.