IDF Document Outlines Risk Of Major Attack From Jordan & Syria





A new document from the IDF’s Home Front Command details the dangers facing Israel on its eastern border and raises the concern that Hezbollah’s attacks from the north are intended to distract from the real attack that will come from the east, Hakol HaYehudi reported on Sunday.

The document, based on known sources, says that the assumption that Syrian President Bashar Assad will prevent Iran from launching another front from Syria is baseless as he does not have control over most of the areas near Israel’s border. Although Assad has reportedly rejected launching a front from Syria, his statements may be intended to mislead Israel and leave it unprepared for a surprise attack.

The document also raises the fear of Israeli-Arabs cooperating with the enemy, with the assumption that if an invasion occurs, it will begin on the other side of the Yarmuk River, which runs in Jordan, Syria and Israel, with forces continuing into Israel by foot or by cars driven by Arabs from the Israeli side of the border.

The Jordanian army recently began practicing military maneuvers in the Yarmuk area. Israeli residents of nearby yishuvim fear that the maneuvers are preparation for an invasion of Israel, chas v’chalilah.

Although the authors of the article explain the Jordanian army’s excuses for the exercises, claiming that “the existence of Messianic right-wing elements within the Israeli government who see Jordan as part of the complete Land of Israel or as an alternative to a Palestinian state causes great unrest in Jordan,” they do not rule out the possibility that the exercises are intended to prepare the enemy for an “action inspired by the Hamas invasion of Israel’s south on October 7th.”

