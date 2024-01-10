UNWRA Teachers Celebrated The Oct. 7th Atrocities





An investigation published by UN WATCH on Wednesday morning revealed that UNWRA teachers praised and celebrated the October 7th Hamas massacre on a Telegram group dedicated to the support of teachers with professional concerns such as schedules and curriculum.

Messages celebrating the Hamas murderers and rapists as “heroes” were posted on the group of 3,000 UNWRA teachers only minutes after the mass slaughter began. Photos of dead and abducted Israelis were gleefully shared and some teachers even urged the terrorists to murder the hostages.

“This is the motherlode of UNRWA teachers’ incitement to Jihadi terrorism,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch.

Neuer shared examples of thousands of such posts in a Twitter thread calling on the UN and member states to take action. One UNRWA teacher shared a photo of a suicide vest with the caption: “Wait, sons of Judaism.” Another teacher not only celebrated the massacre of Jews but encouraged the deaths of Gazan civilians by calling on them not to obey IDF evacuation orders.

Neuer concluded by writing that “this thread barely scratches the surface of the systematic incitement to terrorism by UNRWA teachers…We will be publishing a major report on it soon. If you’re from the US, EU, Canada or Australia, you’re funding this.”

Read some examples below:

• UNRWA teacher Waseem Ula, who regularly posts information on salaries that he passes on from UNRWA Gaza education chief Sami Abu Kamil, calls to kill Israelis, and glorifies the Oct. 7th massacre. At one moment, Ula informs the group’s 3,000 UNRWA teachers that “salaries will be paid on Sunday.”Another moment, he shares a video glorifying Hamas attacks, and posts a photo of a suicide bomb vest wired with explosives, with the caption: “Wait, sons of Judaism.” Ula also glorified terrorist Akran Abu Hasanen — a perpetrator of the October 7th massacre — as a “Qassami martyr,” “friend” and “brother.” He prayed to Allah to “admit him to paradise without judgment.”

• UNRWA teacher Abdallah Mehjez does Hamas’ work by urging Gaza civilians not to heed warnings to move out of harm’s way, and instead to serve as human shields. Before UNRWA, this terrorist accomplice worked for the BBC.

• UNRWA teacher Shatha Husam Al Nawajha (UNRWA Contract #30030836) often shares information in the group on when and how to get paid UNRWA salaries. On October 7th, when her colleague exulted, “They breastfed Jihad with their mothers’ milk,” she added “May Allah grant them victory.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)