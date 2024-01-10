BIBI MAKES CLEAR: “Israel Has No Intention Of Permanently Occupying Gaza”





Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening outlined his country’s stance regarding the ongoing conflict in Gaza, emphasizing that Israel has no ambitions to permanently occupy Gaza or displace its civilian populace.

“I want to make a few points absolutely clear,” he said.

“Israel has no intention of permanently occupying Gaza or displacing its civilian population.

Israel is fighting Hamas terrorists, not the Palestinian population, and we are doing so in full compliance with international law.

The IDF is doing its utmost to minimize civilian casualties, while Hamas is doing its utmost to maximize them by using Palestinian civilians as human shields.

The IDF urges Palestinian civilians to leave war zones by disseminating leaflets, making phone calls, providing safe passage corridors, while Hamas prevents Palestinians from leaving at gunpoint and often, with gunfire.

Our goal is to rid Gaza of Hamas terrorists and free our hostages. Once this is achieved Gaza can be demilitarized and deradicalized, thereby creating a possibility for a better future for Israel and Palestinians alike.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)