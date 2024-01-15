NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK? Mystery Terror Group Launched Failed Attack On IDF Outpost





An armed group with uncertain affiliations launched an attack on an Israeli military outpost on Mt. Dov near southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to a report from the Arabic magazine Asharq Al-Awsat. The group, self-identified as ‘The Islamic Power Battalion,’ claimed responsibility for the assault aimed at capturing the Shebaa Farms area.

The IDF said that the offensive was unsuccessful, resulting in the deaths of three members of the attacking force. Additionally, five Israeli soldiers sustained injuries in the skirmish and were subsequently hospitalized for care.

The Islamic Power Battalion issued a statement confirming their militants’ involvement in the dawn attack on Sunday. They acknowledged the loss of three of their members, while two others reportedly escaped back into Lebanon. The group described the attack as a retaliatory response to the Israeli assassination of its members, which allegedly occurred the previous Friday.

Lebanese media outlets noted that this was the first instance of the ‘Islamic Power Battalion’ being mentioned in Lebanon, with no clear information available regarding the group’s political affiliations or background.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)