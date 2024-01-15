HY”D: Hostages Yossi Sharabi And Itai Svirsky Murdered By Hamas In Gaza





Hamas announced on Monday that two Israeli hostages, Yossi Sharabi, 53, and Itai Svirsky, 38, have died while in captivity. The terrorists also said that a third hostage, Noa Argamani, 26, is still alive.

The announcement was made in a blood-boiling video published by Hamas, showing Argamani informing viewers that her fellow captives were murdered, before cutting to footage of Sharabi’s and Svirsky’s dead bodies.

Prior to publishing this footage, Hamas put out videos ominously alluding to the hostages’ deaths, but making viewers guess which of the hostages were dead and which were still alive – like some sort of sick reality TV show.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths of Sharabi and Svirsky are not known. They may have been killed directly by Hamas terrorists or inadvertently killed during IDF operations in Gaza. Regardless, their blood is on Hamas’s hands.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)