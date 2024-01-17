NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban Meets Central Hatzalah Leadership [PHOTOS]





NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban paid a special visit to Central Hatzalah Headquarters on Tuesday January 16, 2024 where he toured their state-of-the art facility and heard directly from Hatzalah coordinators. Commissioner Caban witnessed first-hand as emergency calls came in and were dispatched out, all in real time.

Commissioner Caban was joined by Senior Mayoral Advsior Joel Eisdorfer & Community Affairs Commanding Officer Inspector Richie Taylor.

In his eloquent remarks, Commissioner Caban acknowledged that Hatzalah responds to over 70,000 calls a year and how much that helps alleviate City resources. Commissioner Caban thanked each Hatzalah coordinator who was there and acknowledged Senior Advisor to Mayor Eric Adams, Joel Eisdorfer, whom he called a great partner in the Mayor’s Office. Commissioner Caban acknowledged NYPD Clergy Liaison Rabbi Abe Friedman for his friendship and for showing him the incredible work that Hatzalah does over the past many years. Commissioner Caban referred to NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor as a superhero in everyone’s eyes, who everyone loves, who goes above and beyond for the Jewish community and all communities.

Hatzalah CEO Rabbi Yechiel Kalish began his remarks by thanking Commissioner Caban for personally coming to Hatzalah Headquarters and for his leadership, friendship, vision, and support.

Inspector Richie Taylor spoke about the unprecedented strong working partnership between the Mayor’s Office, the NYPD and Hatzalah. Inspector Taylor spoke about the horrific terrorist attack against Israel on October 7th and acknowledged that Commissioner Caban led a Zoom call on Shabbos with Hatzalah and Shomrim coordinators to ensure the safety of the Jewish community on that day and beyond.

Other leaders joining this meeting included Hatzalah Executive Board Member Isaac Stern, NYPD Clergy Liaison Rabbi Abe Friedman, NYPD Clergy Liaison Bernard Freilich, Hatzalah Executive Board Member/Williamburg Coordinator Moshe Braver, Hatzolah Executive Director Avi Wertzberger, New York State Police Lieutenant Tim Sikorski, Flatbush Hatzalah Coordinator Moshe Wulliger, Flatbush Hatzalah Executive Director Michael Solomon, Queens Hatzalah Coordination Sruly Lowy, Executive Board Member/Riverdale Coordinator Jeff Moerdler, Far Rockaway Hatzalah Paramedic/Achiezer CEO Rabbi Boruch Ber Bender, Catskills Hatzalah Coordinator Eli Serebrowski, Staten Island Hatzalah Coordinator Mark Weiss, Borough Park Executive Director Motty Fleischer, Flatbush Hatzalah Police Liaison Rafi Treitel & Queens Hatzalah Police Liaison Menashe Friedman.

The main purpose of the meeting was for Commissioner Caban to hear directly from Hatzalah coordinators and to demonstrate to Hatzalah and to the Jewish community that the NYPD will always assist Hatzalah because it’s an organization made up of dedicated and professional individuals who selflessly help others in the most dire times.

