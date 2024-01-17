IDF Destroys Launchers Used To Fire At Netivot, Kills Key Hamas Operative





Following the large barrage of rockets launched by Hamas at Netivot on Tuesday, IDF forces located the launching site and found three launchers with ten barrels each, some loaded with rockets. The soldiers destroyed the launchers and the entire facility.

The IDF, with the assistance of the Shin Bet, also eliminated Bilal Nofal, who headed the unit that interrogated suspected spies against Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip.

Nofal played a key role in advancing Hamas’s interrogation and development techniques and his elimination significantly impacts the organization’s capacity to develop and enhance its capabilities.

Nofal was eliminated in an airstrike, as seen below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)