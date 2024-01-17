Regional Council Heads Warn: “Jordan Opens Fire At Israel Every Night”





The heads of regional councils in the Jordan Valley area have warned government officials that residents have been hearing the sound of gunfire from the Jordan area every night in recent weeks, Reshet Bet reported on Tuesday.

The council heads wrote that “it is Jordanian fire is carried out near the border and is aimed at the thicket of vegetation that grows in various areas within the Jordan River and toward Israeli territory.”

“On most nights when the shooting takes place, the community security coordinators receive updates in advance from the IDF regarding the hours the shooting will take place toward their area.”

The council heads also reported a much larger presence of the Jordanian army in the border area since the October 7th massacre.

An IDF spokesperson responded to an inquiry on the issue by stating: “The issue is known to the IDF. The reports are examined with the utmost seriousness. The IDF together with the security forces are working to strengthen the defense effort in the area through the reinforcement of IDF forces and the addition of technological and other means in the area.”

Several weeks ago, Religious Zionism MK Orit Strock requested an update from the IDF about the situation on the Jordanian border and was told, “There is indeed a concern of infiltration due to the tense situation but we don’t need to expand on it. The Jordanians have increased their forces on the border and they are making efforts to prevent infiltrations, and from time to time, they also open fire.”

Meanwhile, the residents of the area are demanding an explanation of why Jordanian forces are firing toward Israel instead of inside Jordan while trying to prevent infiltrations into its territory.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)